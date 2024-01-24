1,580 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.