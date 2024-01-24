24,153 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.