2,542 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after buying an additional 4,526,816 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,949,000 after buying an additional 1,437,364 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

