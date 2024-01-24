2,625 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $305.51. The company had a trading volume of 289,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.50 and its 200-day moving average is $291.16.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

