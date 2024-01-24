2,908 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock remained flat at $122.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 842,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

