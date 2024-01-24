32,696 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GJUN. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,868.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 536,652 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $9,075,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $5,536,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

