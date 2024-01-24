3,814 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

