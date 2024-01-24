42-coin Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $31,498.22 or 0.78652493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $57.70 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00165670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014582 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

