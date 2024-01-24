4,811 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Bought by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 55.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 985,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,976. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

