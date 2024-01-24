49,155 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 463,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

