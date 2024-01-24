4,916 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.32. 1,470,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,160. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $178.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

