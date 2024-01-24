500 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $173.66. 31,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. The firm has a market cap of $658.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $175.43.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

