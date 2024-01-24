50,251 Shares in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.35% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 71,476 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

