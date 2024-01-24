524 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,098,000 after purchasing an additional 257,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

