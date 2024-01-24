60,303 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

