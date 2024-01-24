89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $31.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

