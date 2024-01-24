AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.42 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AB Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

ABDP opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,719.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,684.22. The company has a market cap of £392.10 million, a PE ratio of 11,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,277 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,070 ($26.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

About AB Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.