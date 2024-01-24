AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.42 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AB Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %
ABDP opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,719.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,684.22. The company has a market cap of £392.10 million, a PE ratio of 11,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,277 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,070 ($26.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About AB Dynamics
