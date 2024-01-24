Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Gap Down to $114.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.00, but opened at $110.75. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $110.97, with a volume of 1,668,232 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

