Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 9,858 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $816,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 1.6 %

LEN traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $145.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

