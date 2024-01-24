Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NUE traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $173.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.