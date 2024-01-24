Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 3,275 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on PCAR
PACCAR Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.86. 2,091,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $102.22.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.