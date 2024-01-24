Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 965 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.81. 1,905,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,923. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.