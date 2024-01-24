Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

AVGO traded up $25.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,252.07. 2,620,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,368. The firm has a market cap of $586.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.75 and a 200 day moving average of $934.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.