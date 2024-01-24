Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $8.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,016.63. The company had a trading volume of 199,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,642. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,039.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $967.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $947.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

