Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.78. 314,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.25 and a 52-week high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

