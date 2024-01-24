Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.96. 632,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.50 and its 200 day moving average is $291.16. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.