Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $19.62 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.61.

VRTX stock traded down $11.52 on Wednesday, reaching $428.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $443.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

