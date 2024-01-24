Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $70.82 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.51.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.32. 11,839,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,066,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $396.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

