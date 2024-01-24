Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.09% of NVR worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR traded down $89.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6,848.44. 17,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,539. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,737.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,306.90. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,988.99 and a 52 week high of $7,423.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

