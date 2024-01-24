Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 31,038 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115,128. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

