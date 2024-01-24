Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,779 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $49,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,801. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

