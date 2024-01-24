Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.99

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 26476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 176,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

