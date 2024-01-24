Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 596,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,997. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adient will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adient by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Adient by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Adient by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adient by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,247,000 after acquiring an additional 271,786 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.