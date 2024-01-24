Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $613.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,579. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.