Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.13

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.13 and last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 64182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

Aecon Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8304581 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

