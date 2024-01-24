Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.12

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 251068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEG

Aegon Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aegon

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Aegon by 144.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.