Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. 786,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

