Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock valued at $45,169,960. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agilysys by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Agilysys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Agilysys by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

