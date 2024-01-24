Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

NYSE ADC opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

