Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of AIRTP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 1,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $24.21.
About Air T
