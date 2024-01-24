Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRTP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 1,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

