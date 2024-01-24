AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

AJB stock traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 314.80 ($4.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,253,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,851.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.31. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 362.20 ($4.60).

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.68), for a total value of £18,850 ($23,951.72). 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

