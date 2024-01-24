Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,409,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $126,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ALK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 369,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,302. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.
