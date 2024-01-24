Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 54429123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10.

About Alba Mineral Resources

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.

