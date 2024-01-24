Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $9.07

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.52. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 356,721 shares changing hands.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a boost from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.