Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.76% from the stock’s current price.

ASTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Beacon Securities cut Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.41. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

