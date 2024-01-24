Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $44.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00027064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,918,458 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.