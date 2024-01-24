Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $35.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,337,316 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

