Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.65. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 52,419 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The business had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $48,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

