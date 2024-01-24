Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.30

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$82.30 and last traded at C$82.06, with a volume of 118735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATD shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.51.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.5414119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.