Alina (LON:ALNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.55 ($0.11), with a volume of 375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

Alina Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alina Company Profile

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

